Dry weather to push the mercury level up by a few notches this week

April 13, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - CHENNAI

The temperature in Tamil Nadu is likely to go up by a few notches this week as dry weather has set in on Wednesday. Places which have managed to experience a relatively balmy weather so far may begin to feel the scorching sun as the temperature may rise by two or three degrees Celsius.

Summer heat has already crept in as the maximum of the weather stations recorded above normal or close to normal day temperature on Wednesday. The temperature touched the 40-degrees Celsius mark in Erode and Tirupattur. It inched close to 40 degrees Celsius at some other places like Salem, Karur Paramathi and Namakkal.

Heat has also caught up with Chennai, which was registering close to normal temperature until now. The weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 35.1 degrees Celsius and 36.6 degrees Celsius.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said the strengthening of westerly winds would push the maximum temperature up by a few notches. The trough/wind discontinuity would develop a possibility of convective rain, particularly in the interior parts of the State.

Erode has logged in the highest maximum temperature of 38.9 degrees Celsius so far this April, followed by Karur with 38.4 degrees Celsius. Kodaikanal has recorded the lowest day temperature of 19 degrees Celsius.

North coastal places, including Chennai, and hill stations have experienced a relatively mild summer as the mean temperature was less than normal in the region so far this April. Those in south coastal and interior places had a harsh weather with the mean temperature being above normal. The varying temperature depended on several weather parameters, he said.

Tamil Nadu has received a bountiful summer rain so far, with 45% surplus till April 12. The ensuing southwest monsoon may be normal. Though India Meteorological Department had issued a forecast for the country, the maps in the bulletin indicated a normal southwest monsoon for Tamil Nadu, officials noted.