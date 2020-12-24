Dry weather to prevail in most parts of Tamil Nadu till Dec. 27

Possibility of light rain in one or two places over south Tamil Nadu today: IMD

Cool and dry weather conditions may prevail in most parts of the State for the next few days. There is a possibility of light rain in one or two places over south Tamil Nadu on Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

With no significant weather system over the Bay of Bengal, most parts of the State are set to experience dry weather till December 27. On Wednesday, there was light rain in Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts, officials said.

Temperature dipped

The minimum temperature has dipped below normal in many regions.

Places like Vellore and Tiruttani had a minimum temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. In Chennai, the weather stations at Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a minimum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said, “Dry weather may continue over the State almost till the year-end. Weather models indicate that rain may revive around the first week of January. But we will have to wait for more clarity.”

“Cloudless sky conditions and dry land winds from central parts of the country would influence chilly weather during night time. However, the northeast monsoon has still not withdrawn from the State,” he added.

Officially, the season is considered to end on December 31.

Tamil Nadu has recorded normal rainfall for the season. Since October 1, the State has recorded an average rainfall of 47 cm, which is 7% more than its normal share of 44 cm, Mr. Balachandran said.

Deviations in rainfall up to 19% below normal or in excess are considered normal by IMD.