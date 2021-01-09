Dry run held at Apollo Vaccination Centre

Taking stock: Union Minister Harsh Vardhan, State Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Preetha Reddy and Suneeta Reddy, of Apollo Hospitals Group, at the Apollo Vaccination Centre on Friday.

CHENNAI

09 January 2021 00:54 IST

In the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, multiple steps were assessed

As part of the second nationwide dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination, a mock drill was held at the Apollo Vaccination Centre on Friday.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan visited the centre during the dry run. Multiple steps of vaccination were assessed. These included operational facility, assembling of beneficiaries with proper physical distance, checking of identity, administration of vaccine shots, cold chain maintenance, proper biomedical waste management, validation of data in the CoWIN app, observation for 30 minutes after vaccination and the management of adverse events following immunisation, according to a press release.

Strong infection control practices, including screening for symptoms of fever, ensuring physical distance and hand hygiene, promoting safe coughing and safe use of masks, would be re-emphasised on vaccination day.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar and Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan were present. Preetha Reddy, vice-chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, said it was a prestigious opportunity for the group to be a part of the entire process that would put it at the forefront of vaccinating frontline workers who were serving the country and its people during the pandemic.

Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals Group, said, “It is our privilege to work with all governments, governmental agencies and healthcare networks to ensure that a large number of front-line workforce and people get the vaccine quickly and safely as per the prescribed phase-wise roll-out.”