Dry conditions to prevail over State

Most parts of the State are set to remain largely dry except for rains in one or two places for the next two days, as the northeast monsoon continues to play hide and seek.

The Meteorological Department has announced that the monsoon circulation pattern has established over south Bay of Bengal and adjoining Sri Lanka. This pattern is likely to strengthen, leading to the NE monsoon rainfall over the next four days. It may be recalled that the onset date was earlier announced as October 26.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said normally, the monsoon sets in around October 20 over the region. This year, the rains may begin by last week of October. The delayed withdrawal of southwest monsoon that went on till mid-October was one of the reasons which pushed the arrival of NE monsoon to the last week of October.

S. Balachandran, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said a low pressure area or upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over central Bay of Bengal by Saturday.

“We are monitoring how it will evolve,” he said.

This year, the monsoon rainfall may be scattered and the onset may be spread over more than one day..

The Meteorological Department has forecast that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may be possible in one or two places in south Tamil Nadu. Chennai may experience light rain in some areas till Saturday.