Drunken youth arrested on charges of murdering his mother for chiding him

February 09, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

An inebriated 21-year-old youth allegedly killed his mother by hitting her with a beer bottle when she asked him to stop dancing in their house at Vyasarpadi on Wednesday.

The woman has been identified as Kannagi, 40, of Shanthi Nagar in Vyasarpadi. She was staying with her husband and son Ajay. On Wednesday morning, an inebriated Ajay was dancing and shouting at the house.

Neighbours, who were irked, asked Kannagi to restrain her son and she chided him. Angered by this, the youth took an empty beer bottle and hit her on the head, the police said. On hearing her cries, the neighbours rushed her to the Government Stanley Hospital where she died.

Ajay was first arrested on charges of attempt to murder. The case was later changed to that of murder when the police learnt that Kannagi had died in the hospital. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

ADVERTISEMENT