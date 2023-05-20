Drunken man kills elderly woman, robs him in Triplicane

May 20, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Triplicane police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man of Neelam Basha Street on charge of murdering and robbing an 80-year-old woman. The accused was identified as Arjun alias Aji, who was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

A senior police official said that on the night of May 10, they received information about an elderly woman lying unconscious in an abandoned autorickshaw on V.R. Pillai Street. The police team admitted the woman in Government Royapettah Hospital. She died on May 15 after which the police converted it into a case of murder.

During scrutiny of the closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the locality, the police found Arjun demanding money and when the elderly woman refused, he assaulted her and robbed her of ₹1,500 and fled the spot.