Drunken man beats two daughters to death

The girls reportedly questioned their father when he came home drunk

A 40-year-old alcoholic reportedly beat his two daughters aged 16 and 10 to death in a village near Oragadam in Kancheepuram district on Friday afternoon when they rebuked him for beating their mother.

Govindaraj from Chinna Madurapakkam in Kancheepuram district and his wife Geetha, 35, had four children — Nandini, 16, Nadhiya, 14, Deena, 11, and Deepa, 10. Govindaraj would come home drunk and create a ruckus every day, the police said.

He had not been employed for the past one year and harassed his wife to give him money for liquor. The police said Nadhiya ended her life on April 4, unable to bear the abuse by Govindaraj. His wife was eking out a living at a garbage segregation unit in Uthukadu and was the sole breadwinner of the family.

Nandini was studying in Class XI and Deepa was in Class IV. On Friday, they confronted Govindaraj when he came home drunk. He bolted the the door from inside and hit them with a log, said the police. Deena, who returned from school, raised an alarm when he found his sisters dead. Neighbours thrashed Govindaraj before handing him over to the police.

Counselling to overcome suicidal thoughts can be availed at the State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.