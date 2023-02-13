Drunken driving cases: Over ₹2 crore collected in fines in Chennai in 3 weeks

February 13, 2023 12:43 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) have collected ₹2.6 crore as fine amounts, from motorists involved in drunken driving cases, in special drives conducted over the last three weeks.

Drunken driving (DD) is one of the major causes of fatal accidents in the city. A deterrent penalty is provided in the law for the offence, but as the fine amount is high at ₹10,000, many do not pay the fine, though an intimation is received on their mobile numbers from the e-court system, a press release from the GCTP said.

There are as many as 7,902 DD cases still pending disposal. Hence, a special focus is being given to inform such violators about their pending cases through call centres located at 10 places across the city, asking them to visit a call center to dispose of their cases from February 5 to 11.

Police said that as a result of this initiative, 620 violators came to the call centres and paid their fine amount through the online payment facilities. In the special drive, 893 cases were disposed of and ₹92,23,000 was paid as fine by the violators. In a similar drive over the last two weeks, 1,628 cases were disposed of and a fine amount of ₹1,68,98,500 was paid by the violators through call centres.

Over the past three weeks as many as 2,521 pending drunken driving cases were disposed of and a fine amount of ₹2,61,21,500 in total, was received through the call centres, the press release said.

The GCTP has also warned violators that if fine amount is not paid, warrants will be obtained from courts to attach movable property of not only the involved vehicle, but any other movable property, including other vehicles owned. Already, 340 warrants have been issued by courts for the attachment of property in lieu of fine amounts. They are under process, police said.

