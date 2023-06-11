Drunken brawl leads to man’s death in Perumbakkam

June 11, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

A drunken brawl between two friends resulted in the death of one of them in Perumabakkam on Saturday. A police officer said N. Moorthy and Satish alias Theenjai were friends and stayed in M.G.R. Nagar of Ottiambakkam. On Friday, Satish had taken some money from Moorthy’s house along with his two-wheeler. When Moorthy demanded Satish settle his debt, he only returned the two-wheeler and said he would pay back the money on Saturday and invited him out for a drink near Ottiambakkam lake. When they were drinking, they quarrelled over the repayment, and Satish assaulted Moorthy with a knife. Moorthy was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment, where he died on Sunday. The Perumbakkam police have formed special teams to nab Satish.

