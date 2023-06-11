HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drunken brawl leads to man’s death in Perumbakkam

Police have formed special teams to nab suspect

June 11, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A drunken brawl between two friends resulted in the death of one of them in Perumabakkam on Saturday. A police officer said N. Moorthy and Satish alias Theenjai were friends and stayed in M.G.R. Nagar of Ottiambakkam. On Friday, Satish had taken some money from Moorthy’s house along with his two-wheeler. When Moorthy demanded Satish settle his debt, he only returned the two-wheeler and said he would pay back the money on Saturday and invited him out for a drink near Ottiambakkam lake. When they were drinking, they quarrelled over the repayment, and Satish assaulted Moorthy with a knife. Moorthy was rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital for treatment, where he died on Sunday. The Perumbakkam police have formed special teams to nab Satish.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.