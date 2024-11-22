Drunk MTC mechanic drives bus, rams police station’s compound wall 

A mechanic of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), under the influence of alcohol, drove a bus from the Adyar Depot and rammed the compound wall of the Adyar Police station in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, the mechanic, Gunasekaran, 50, worked at the depot, and had not been assigned any work for the last ten days owing to his misconduct. Around 2.30 a.m, he came drunk to the depot, and began driving the bus. Even as the bus crew urged him to stop the vehicle, he drove towards the police station, a few metres from the depot, and rammed the compound wall and a tree. The wall collapsed in the impact, and two jeeps and five motorcycles were damaged.

The police personnel nabbed Gunasekaran. The MTC staff shifted the bus from the station. The police said he would be booked if the MTC staff file a complaint.

