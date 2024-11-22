ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk MTC mechanic drives bus, rams police station’s compound wall 

Published - November 22, 2024 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Reckless act:  Gunasekaran rammed the compound wall of the station and a tree in the early hours of Thursday.

A mechanic of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), under the influence of alcohol, drove a bus from the Adyar Depot and rammed the compound wall of the Adyar Police station in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the police, the mechanic, Gunasekaran, 50, worked at the depot, and had not been assigned any work for the last ten days owing to his misconduct. Around 2.30 a.m, he came drunk to the depot, and began driving the bus. Even as the bus crew urged him to stop the vehicle, he drove towards the police station, a few metres from the depot, and rammed the compound wall and a tree. The wall collapsed in the impact, and two jeeps and five motorcycles were damaged. 

The police personnel nabbed Gunasekaran. The MTC staff shifted the bus from the station. The police said he would be booked if the MTC staff file a complaint.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US