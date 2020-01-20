Drunk man tries to stab wife but kills self

A 35-year-old man ended up accidentally killing himself during his attempt to stab his wife in an incident reported near Sevvapet in Tiruvallur district on Saturday night.

Gopal, who was selling juice at Vivekananda Street, came home inebriated and picked up a quarrel with his wife Suganya, police sources said.

His mother-in-law, who was witnessing the quarrel, developed chest pain, following which Suganya rushed her to a hospital.

A fight broke out between the couple when Gopal allegedly refused to allow the two women into the hospital.

According to the police, he pulled out a knife and attempted to stab his wife.

When she tried to push him down, the knife pierced his chest.

Gopal was rushed to the government hospital in Tiruvallur, where he was declared brought dead.

Police have registered a case and are questioning Suganya.