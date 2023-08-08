ADVERTISEMENT

Drunk man in Chennai throws crying infant to the ground, kills her

August 08, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said the 25-year-old rag picker who had gone to sleep drunk, was annoyed at his two-month-old daughter crying, and threw her to the ground

The Hindu Bureau

The Tiruvallur Town Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man, who, under the influence of alcohol, killed his two-month-old daughter by throwing her to the ground as she kept crying through the night.

Police said the suspect Suresh, 25 a native of Andhra Pradesh, was a rag picker and had been lived with his wife and children under the railway bridge in Periyakuppam in Tiruvallur, for the past few days. In the early hours of Monday, his two-month-old daughter, started crying. Suresh, who was sleeping in an inebriated state, woke up. He woke his wife up and told her to feed their daughter.

Even as she was trying to feed her, the child continued to cry. Suresh first attempted to pacify and then irritated, threw the child to the ground. The child’s mother then rushed her to the government hospital in Tiruvallur where the doctors declared the child her ‘brought dead’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US