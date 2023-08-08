Drunk man in Chennai throws crying infant to the ground, kills her

August 08, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tiruvallur Town Police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man, who, under the influence of alcohol, killed his two-month-old daughter by throwing her to the ground as she kept crying through the night.

Police said the suspect Suresh, 25 a native of Andhra Pradesh, was a rag picker and had been lived with his wife and children under the railway bridge in Periyakuppam in Tiruvallur, for the past few days. In the early hours of Monday, his two-month-old daughter, started crying. Suresh, who was sleeping in an inebriated state, woke up. He woke his wife up and told her to feed their daughter.

Even as she was trying to feed her, the child continued to cry. Suresh first attempted to pacify and then irritated, threw the child to the ground. The child’s mother then rushed her to the government hospital in Tiruvallur where the doctors declared the child her ‘brought dead’.