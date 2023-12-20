GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drunk man held for attacking SI

December 20, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Teynampet police on Wednesday arrested a 32-year-old man who drove his bike rashly and hit a woman, who was riding a two-wheeler, and attacked a sub-inspector (SI) who had attempted to overpower him.

On Tuesday night, Harshwardhan, 32, of Abiramapuram, was riding his bike with another man on the pillion in a rash manner near G.K. Moopanar bridge in Kotturpuram. The duo was inebriated and hit a woman, who was riding a two-wheeler.

An SI, who was nearby, happened to see them and attempted to overpower them. But they attacked him with their helmets.

The woman, who suffered injuries, was admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital. The Teynampet police have registered a case and arrested Harshwardhan. They are searching for his associate.

