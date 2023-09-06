Drunk man falls on road, run over by government bus in Chennai

September 06, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

A man, walking while drunk, was killed after he fell and was caught under the back wheels of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on the night of Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

The Pulianthope Traffic Investigation wing police have filed a case and are enquiring into the identity of the victim.

A police official of the Pulianthope station said the man, believed to be around 30 years old, had been drinking on Jeevarao Street in Pulianthope. Subsequently, he was walking, quite unsteadily, on Pulianthope Main Road. An MTC bus that was proceeding from Mint junction to Ambattur, was on the road when the man fell, while trying to get on to the pavement, and was killed after he came under the bus’s wheels.

The Pulianthope Police, on being being informed, rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Stanley Hospital for a post-mortem.

Police officials have obtained footage from closed circuit television cameras (CCTVs) in the vicinity, and are investigating the accident.

