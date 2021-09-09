Chennai

Drunk lorry driver mows down biker

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 09 September 2021 00:17 IST
Updated: 09 September 2021 00:19 IST

A battery-operated vehicle damaged and three persons injured

The Traffic Investigation Police, Poonamallee, on Wednesday arrested a lorry driver on charges of driving the vehicle under the influence of alcohol and knocking down a motorist in a road accident.

The lorry hit a battery-operated vehicle. Three persons standing near the vehicle were injured.

The police said the accused, P. Karthikeyan, 26, of Perumbakkam, Kancheepuram district, was driving a sewage tanker at noon on Tuesday under the influence of alcohol.

T. Dhamodharan, 42, of Porur, who was riding his two-wheeler on Kundrathur and Porur Main Road, was hit and killed on the spot.

The police arrested Karthikeyan and remanded him to judicial custody. The injured persons were admitted to hospital.

