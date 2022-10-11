In a bid to check drunk driving, violators’ names to be entered into CCTNS Portal

It will reflect while issuing police verification certificate antecedent certificate either for jobs or visa process, says Vinit Dev Wankhede, ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau at a National Scientific Road Safety Conclave'

R. Sivaraman CHENNAI
October 11, 2022 23:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the larger plan to prevent drunken driving in the city, the names of motorists caught for drunken driving will be entered in the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & System) Portal. Thereafter, it may reflect while issuing police verification certificate/ antecedent certificate either for jobs or visa process.

This was disclosed by Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, Vinit Dev Wankhede at a 'National Scientific Road Safety Conclave' organised by Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS), IIT-Madras.

“Police verification or antecedent verification normally involves retrieval of all references to the person in police records. However CCTNS only covers FIR cases. Motor vehicle cases are covered by the separate E-Challan system. We are bridging that gap and are in the process of linking the same,” Mr. Wankhede said while adding that the details of motorists who were caught for repeated drunken driving will be entered in the portal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

While participating in the conference, Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner said, “Enforcement loses value after a point. It only works when there is a deterrent. A potential road user’s history must be vetted before issuing a driving licence.”

V.Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and Venkatesh Balasubramanian, head of CoERS, also participated in the conference.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app