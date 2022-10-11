In a bid to check drunk driving, violators’ names to be entered into CCTNS Portal

It will reflect while issuing police verification certificate antecedent certificate either for jobs or visa process, says Vinit Dev Wankhede, ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau at a National Scientific Road Safety Conclave'

It will reflect while issuing police verification certificate antecedent certificate either for jobs or visa process, says Vinit Dev Wankhede, ADGP, State Crime Records Bureau at a National Scientific Road Safety Conclave'

As part of the larger plan to prevent drunken driving in the city, the names of motorists caught for drunken driving will be entered in the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & System) Portal. Thereafter, it may reflect while issuing police verification certificate/ antecedent certificate either for jobs or visa process.

This was disclosed by Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, Vinit Dev Wankhede at a 'National Scientific Road Safety Conclave' organised by Centre of Excellence for Road Safety (CoERS), IIT-Madras.

“Police verification or antecedent verification normally involves retrieval of all references to the person in police records. However CCTNS only covers FIR cases. Motor vehicle cases are covered by the separate E-Challan system. We are bridging that gap and are in the process of linking the same,” Mr. Wankhede said while adding that the details of motorists who were caught for repeated drunken driving will be entered in the portal.

While participating in the conference, Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner said, “Enforcement loses value after a point. It only works when there is a deterrent. A potential road user’s history must be vetted before issuing a driving licence.”

V.Kamakoti, Director, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and Venkatesh Balasubramanian, head of CoERS, also participated in the conference.