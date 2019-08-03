Drunk driver runs over child

A one-year-old died after coming under the wheels of a water tanker at Pammal near Pallavaram on Friday. The water tanker hit the two-wheeler on which the child was riding pillion.

The child’s mother Sindhu, who was critically injured, was rushed to the Government Hospital in Chromepet.

The locals immediately nabbed the driver, thrashed him, and later handed him over to the authorities. The police said the driver, Govindasamy, was drunk.