Chennai

Drugs seized from police officer’s tenant

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized drugs from a tenant at a CB-CID officer’s house in Kilpauk Garden.

Following a tip-off on possession of drugs, a team of NCB officers intercepted Arun, who is a tenant in the house of a CB-CID DSP. The suspect was staying in the rented house for the past few months.

On searching Arun, the officers recovered a small quantity of hashish, a narcotic drug from him. While conducting the search, the police officer and another police inspector reportedly attempted to prevent the search, said sources. Arun was arrested.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 5, 2020 12:12:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/drugs-seized-from-police-officers-tenant/article32272037.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY