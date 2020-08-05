Drugs seized from police officer’s tenant

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized drugs from a tenant at a CB-CID officer’s house in Kilpauk Garden.

Following a tip-off on possession of drugs, a team of NCB officers intercepted Arun, who is a tenant in the house of a CB-CID DSP. The suspect was staying in the rented house for the past few months.

On searching Arun, the officers recovered a small quantity of hashish, a narcotic drug from him. While conducting the search, the police officer and another police inspector reportedly attempted to prevent the search, said sources. Arun was arrested.