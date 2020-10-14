Drugs seized at airport

CHENNAI

14 October 2020 02:56 IST

Four persons have been arrested for smuggling drugs through Air Courier by Chennai Air Customs. A parcel meant for Australia was opened on suspicion.

The information on the parcel said it contained spices. When the Customs officials opened the parcel, it had few spice powder and some of the packets had been tampered with. Inside the packets, there was a plastic pouch with white crystalline powder, which were later found to be pseudoephedrine.

In total, officials recovered 3 kg of this substance in 37 packets and seized them.

Sathik, 37, had booked this parcel after getting it from a Bengaluru-based person. Sathik took help from his partner in Thanjavur to conceal the powder inside spice powder. This person in turn took the assistance of Khan.