Drugs hidden in gloves, thigh pads seized

CHENNAI

30 April 2021 00:25 IST

The consignment was headed for New Zealand, says NCB

Officers of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have seized amphetamine concealed in cricket batting gloves and thigh pads from a courier shipment headed for New Zealand. Two drug peddlers were arrested in connection with the offence.

Based on specific information, officers of the NCB, Chennai zonal unit, seized 990 g of amphetamine from a courier at Guindy recently. The consignment, containing four numbers each of cricket batting gloves and thigh pads, was on its way to Auckland, New Zealand.

On close inspection of the thigh pads, the NCB officers grew suspicious. They found drugs hidden in the pads. The extraction and testing of the hidden material revealed that it was amphetamine, a very potent stimulant.

Immediate follow up action was initiated under the supervision of Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director, Chennai, which led to the arrest of two persons, T. Ashwin and C. Surendran, both residents of Chennai, on Wednesday.

Investigations are on to unearth the alleged larger network involved in the case.

Mr. Ghawate said in a press release that amphetamine was a potent and dangerous stimulant. The side effects of the drug were dangerous to the human body. Continued usage could damage the heart and cause memory loss, hallucinations and seizures, he added.