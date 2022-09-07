Drug trafficking: police hold meeting with medical shop owners

Pharmacists advised not to sell medicines without prescription

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 07, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Chennai Police, as part of the Drive Against Drugs initiative, held a meeting with medical shop owners and courier service agents at the police headquarters here on Wednesday to prevent medicines sold over the counter from being illicitly transported through courier services. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal had asked senior police officials to hold the meeting. Prem Anand Sinha and T.S. Anbu, both Additional Commissioners of Police, who presided over the meeting, gave several instructions to medical shop owners to prevent sale of medicines that could be used as illicit drugs. 

Pharmacists have been instructed not to sell any drug, especially the sleep-inducing medicines, without prescription. Also, the medical shop owners were advised to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the shops, maintain a record of the drugs with prescriptions and avoid selling any drugs over the counter to children. 

At the meeting, senior police officials brought to the notice of the courier service agents that the illicit drugs were being supplied through parcel services and stressed on the need to prevent the same. The police officials advised the parcel service agents to check the items through scanning machines, maintain proper records for a minimum of five years, install CCTV cameras and alert the police if they came across any suspicious parcel.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Joint Police Commissioner (North) S. Ramyabarathi was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
narcotics & drug trafficking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app