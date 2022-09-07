Drug trafficking: police hold meeting with medical shop owners

The Greater Chennai Police, as part of the Drive Against Drugs initiative, held a meeting with medical shop owners and courier service agents at the police headquarters here on Wednesday to prevent medicines sold over the counter from being illicitly transported through courier services.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal had asked senior police officials to hold the meeting. Prem Anand Sinha and T.S. Anbu, both Additional Commissioners of Police, who presided over the meeting, gave several instructions to medical shop owners to prevent sale of medicines that could be used as illicit drugs.

Pharmacists have been instructed not to sell any drug, especially the sleep-inducing medicines, without prescription. Also, the medical shop owners were advised to install closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras at the shops, maintain a record of the drugs with prescriptions and avoid selling any drugs over the counter to children.

At the meeting, senior police officials brought to the notice of the courier service agents that the illicit drugs were being supplied through parcel services and stressed on the need to prevent the same. The police officials advised the parcel service agents to check the items through scanning machines, maintain proper records for a minimum of five years, install CCTV cameras and alert the police if they came across any suspicious parcel.

Joint Police Commissioner (North) S. Ramyabarathi was present.