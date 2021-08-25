Drug syndicate busted in Chennai

Methamphetamine worth ₹7 crore was being trafficked from the Indo-Myanmar border to Chennai; three men have been arrested

The officers of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai Zone busted a drug syndicate involved in trafficking methamphetamine from the Indo- Myanmar border to the city, and arrested three traffickers with 8 kg of the contraband. The traffickers were smuggling the drug in a truck to the city for supply and sale.

Acting on a specific intelligence input, a team of officers attached with the NCB, Chennai intercepted a truck near Karanodai Toll Plaza, and recovered eight packets of high quality methamphetamine from a wooden box in the truck. The contraband was concealed in eight tea packets -- each contained one kg, with markings in a foreign language. The driver of the vehicle V. Jagadeeswaran was caught.

The methamphetamine, in white crystalline form, was sourced from the Indo- Myanmar border by two accused, M. Mariappan and G. Ramesh, both residents of Chennai. On immediate follow-up action, both the persons were apprehended from a tea stall near Minjur Toll Plaza, Chennai. They confessed to having procured the contraband from Myanmar through Manipur-based drug traffickers. It was brought to Chennai in the truck and was meant for sale in Chennai city in small quantities. Both the individuals used to live in Moreh, Manipur before shifting to Chennai. They have trafficked drugs using same modus operandi in the past also, said Amit Ghawate, Zonal Director of NCB.

Methamphetamine is a very potent and dangerous stimulant drug. It is commonly abused as a party drug. The side effects of the drug are also very dangerous. Continued usage can lead to heart problems including heart attack, memory lapses, hallucinations and seizures.

The total value of contraband could be around ₹7 crore, officials said.