Drug racket busted, 1.3 lakh tablets seized

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday busted a drug smuggling racket and seized over 1.3 lakh tablets of psychotropic substances from three persons.
Based on a specific tip-off, the DRI, Chennai Zonal Unit seized a large quantity of tablets of various psychotropic substances. An attempt was made to smuggle them to the U.S. by air courier in the guise of herbal medicaments and wellness products.
On Tuesday night, sleuths of the DRI intercepted nine consignments at a courier office in Chennai.
On finding that the consignment contained psychotropic substances prohibited under the NDPS Act, the officers seized the consignment.
Three persons were apprehended in the case.
