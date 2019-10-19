Chennai

Drug racket busted, 1.3 lakh tablets seized

more-in

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday busted a drug smuggling racket and seized over 1.3 lakh tablets of psychotropic substances from three persons.

Based on a specific tip-off, the DRI, Chennai Zonal Unit seized a large quantity of tablets of various psychotropic substances. An attempt was made to smuggle them to the U.S. by air courier in the guise of herbal medicaments and wellness products.

On Tuesday night, sleuths of the DRI intercepted nine consignments at a courier office in Chennai.

On finding that the consignment contained psychotropic substances prohibited under the NDPS Act, the officers seized the consignment.

Three persons were apprehended in the case.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 19, 2019 3:19:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/drug-racket-busted-13-lakh-tablets-seized/article29739830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY