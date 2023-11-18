ADVERTISEMENT

Drug peddler held in Marina beach, 5.8 kg of methamphetamine seized

November 18, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

He was supplying the drug to college students and IT staff at Old Mahabalipuram Road, East Coast Road, Tambaram, Triplicane, and Mylapore

The Hindu Bureau

The Sankar Nagar police have arrested a 55-year-old man at Marina beach for possession and sale of methamphetamine. Around 5.8 kg of the drug, worth ₹1.8 crore, was seized from him.

The police identified the drug peddler as R. Suryamurthi, of Varadharajapuram, near Manimangalam. Following a tip-off, a police team launched a search for him and obtained his phone number. After looking at several places in the city, they traced Suryamurthi to Marina beach. Upon searching the bag on his two-wheeler, they recovered methamphetamine weighing around 5.8 kg.

He revealed under interrogation that his supplier was Yonus, in Kodungaiyur, and he and Mohammed Rafiq, of Zam Bazaar, sold the drugs to college students and information technology staff at Old Mahabalipuram Road, East Coast Road, Tambaram, Triplicane, and Mylapore. Investigation is on.

