HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drug peddler held in Marina beach, 5.8 kg of methamphetamine seized

He was supplying the drug to college students and IT staff at Old Mahabalipuram Road, East Coast Road, Tambaram, Triplicane, and Mylapore

November 18, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Sankar Nagar police have arrested a 55-year-old man at Marina beach for possession and sale of methamphetamine. Around 5.8 kg of the drug, worth ₹1.8 crore, was seized from him.

The police identified the drug peddler as R. Suryamurthi, of Varadharajapuram, near Manimangalam. Following a tip-off, a police team launched a search for him and obtained his phone number. After looking at several places in the city, they traced Suryamurthi to Marina beach. Upon searching the bag on his two-wheeler, they recovered methamphetamine weighing around 5.8 kg.

He revealed under interrogation that his supplier was Yonus, in Kodungaiyur, and he and Mohammed Rafiq, of Zam Bazaar, sold the drugs to college students and information technology staff at Old Mahabalipuram Road, East Coast Road, Tambaram, Triplicane, and Mylapore. Investigation is on.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.