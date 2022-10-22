Drug offender in Chennai jumps to death after interrogation by sleuths

Narcotics Control Bureau officials said the 39-year-old resident of Hyderabad was found with a substance believed to be drugs, in his vehicle; he jumped from the 3rd floor of the NCB building prior to a medical check-up

Rayappa Raju Anthony was found driving a sedan that had 48.3 kilograms of a white crystalline stick substance, believed to be amphetamine, NCB officials said | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Narcotics Control Bureau officials said the 39-year-old resident of Hyderabad was found with a substance believed to be drugs, in his vehicle; he jumped from the 3rd floor of the NCB building prior to a medical check-up

A drug offender jumped from the third floor of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Chennai unit, in Ayapakkam when he was about to undergo a medical check-up, after the completion of his interrogation.

The victim has been identified as Rayappa Raju Anthony, an old offender.

On reliable information, a team of the NCB intercepted a sedan near Karanodai Toll Plaza, Chennai and seized 48.3 kilograms of a white crystalline stick substance, believed to be amphetamine, in the presence of independent witnesses. The officers summoned the driver of the the car, Rayappa Raju Anthony, 39 a resident of Hyderabad, to report to the NCB Chennai office, to tender a voluntary statement. Rayappa Raju Anthony was placed under arrest on Friday.

Police said at 11.30 pm on Friday, E. Sankara Subramania, Intelligence Officer, Narcotics Control Bureau, Chennai Zonal Unit, lodged a complaint before the Inspector of Police, Thirumullaivoyal stating that at around 9.30 pm on Friday while the NCB Chennai team was ready to take Rayappa Raju Anthony for a medical check-up at Avadi Government Hospital before producing him at the jurisdictional court at Ponneri, Rayappa Raju Anthony jumped from third floor of the NCB, Chennai office.

Immediately, he was taken to the nearest hospital in Ayapakkam for medical treatment. Later, he was taken to the Avadi Government Hospital for further treatment. The doctor at the emergency ward of Avadi Government Hospital performed emergency treatment on Rayappa Raju Anthony, but then declared him dead. Based on the complaint, a case at Thirumullaivoyal Police Station was registered and taken up for investigation.

In this connection, a requisition was sent to the Judicial Magistrate, Ambattur to conduct an inquest and an enquiry.

(Assistance for those with suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)