Drug cartel operating through mobile application unearthed

Thiruvanmiyur police arrest three suspects

The Thiruvanmiyur police have unearthed a network that supplied the narcotic party drug MDMA in the city and have arrested three suspects.

After receiving orders on a mobile phone application, the cartel procured the drug from Mumbai, brought it through courier services and supplied it to customers in various parts of the city. The suspects who have been arrested are S. Hussain, 36, of Royapuram; S. Asif Raja, 21, of Tiruvottiyur; and K. Mathi, 35, of Panaiyur. Thirteen grams of MDMA, syringes, three mobile phones, three bikes and cash were seized from them.

The police said the main accused Hussain, a native of Gujarat and working in the city as a customer care executive, had befriended the men through an application. He befriended Mathi, who worked in a medical shop, and started giving him the drug to sell and make money, the police said.

The police first nabbed Asif Raja, a fashion designer, based on information that he was supplying MDMA in syringes at Thiruvanmiyur. On the basis of his statement, the other two were secured.

The three procured MDMA for ₹3,000 per gram from Mumbai and sold it here for ₹6,000. Steps were taken to nab the main suspect operating from Mumbai, a police officer said.

They were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and remanded in judicial custody. MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy and Molly, alters mood and perception.