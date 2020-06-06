Drop plan to open up Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary area to industries, says Vaiko

CHENNAI

06 June 2020 14:15 IST

The MDMK general secretary said this plan would affect the environment adversely

Marumalarachi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko on Saturday urged the State government to drop its plan of opening up 40% of Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary area for commercial use, including the setting up of industries.

In a statement, pointing to news reports he said the State government has sought approval to reduce the buffer zone around the sanctuary to 3km from 5km and that a pharma company is looking to expand there.

Mr. Vaiko said the development is disappointing and pointed out that the plan would affect the environment.

“There are so many other locations for expanding industries. Already, major portions of the Pallikaranai marshland have been converted and occupied by buildings,” he said.

Mr. Vaiko also noted that the Union Environment Ministry has its given nod for several projects in April, which will affect the environment.

The National Board for Wildlife, which was formed in 2014 has never met and the Minister in-charge is taking all decisions, he alleged.

The Centre should not give its nod to the State government proposal, Mr. Vaiko said.