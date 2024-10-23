Drop move to appoint ineligible persons as staff nurses, nurses body tells GCC

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has drawn flak for reportedly violating nursing council norms in the appointment of staff nurses. Flagging the issue, the Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Empowerment Association has pointed out that GCC has initiated steps to promote Urban Health Nurses (UHN) as staff nurses without taking note of norms mandating a three-year Diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery or four-year B.Sc. Nursing for being posted as a staff nurse in a hospital.

The association’s general secretary, N. Subin, referring to a circular issued by GCC’s Public Health Department in early October, stated that UHN were the equivalent of Village Health Nurses for taking up field-level work, such as nutrition, immunisation and health education, and are not qualified to be posted as staff nurses in hospitals.

In the circular, the GCC has called for service details of eligible UHNs to prepare a selection list for the post of staff nurses. UHNs were the feeder posts for staff nurses. The post will be filled by promotion from among those holding the post of UHN with the following qualifications — must have passed higher secondary examination in regular stream, must have completed 18 months or 24 months duration training in Multi Purpose Health Worker/Auxiliary Nurse Midwife/Maternity Assistant course in any recognised government institution, must have registered in the Tamil Nadu Nursing and Midwives Council and must have rendered service as UHN for a period of not less than five years as outlined in the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies rules 2023 and Tamil Nadu Government Gazette Extraordinary No. 124 dated April 12, 2023.

This, the association said, violated the norms of the Indian Nursing Council on educational qualification for staff nurses. The norms also mandated that a nurse should be registered in the State nursing council. The GCC has violated these rules and has decided to appoint persons who have worked as multi purpose health workers, auxiliary nurse midwives and maternity assistants with no nursing education. Appointing ineligible persons could risk patient care, it said.

It said that there were nurses who were recruited through the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) and presently working in government hospitals on consolidated pay.

The association urged the GCC to drop the move to appoint ineligible persons as staff nurses, bring in amendments to the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules 2023, and take measures to appoint MRB nurses, who have been working for the last nine years, to these posts.