Drones to patrol Marina beach

The Light House-MGR Memorial stretch to be under watch

The city police has started deploying drones from Light House to MGR Memorial as part of crime prevention measure and to prevent people from entering the water on the Marina beach.

M.S. Bhaskar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Triplicane, said: “We have been using these drones in the morning and evening hours for the last one week. As it rained for a couple of days, it was suspended. This is part of our efforts to prevent crimes and criminals seeking shelter on the Marina beach. The drones are used to prevent people from entering the water area in the morning and evenings.”

Eight patrol teams in two shifts are deployed along the Kamarajar Road and the Marina service road in the mornings and evenings, said the police.