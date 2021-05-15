Drones to keep a watch on violations

They will mainly hover over thickly-populated areas

For effective implementation of lockdown restrictions, the police launched drone surveillance in the city from Saturday. The drones will be deployed in all 12 police districts for surveillance, said the police officers.

On Saturday, Additional Commissioner of Police N. Kannan launched the surveillance at the Marina and surrounding areas. He said drones would be used to monitor long open stretches such as beaches and thickly-populated areas.

The pictures and videos captured by these drone cameras will be forwarded to officers concerned for further action.

Fresh restrictions

With fresh restrictions coming into effect from Saturday, shops selling vegetables and groceries closed by 10 a.m. Tea shops, shops on pavements remained closed. At more than 300 places, the police checked the vehicles. Only vehicles carrying essential commodities and emergency services while all other vehicles were stopped. They allowed other vehicles to proceed only after ascertaining the purpose of movement.

A senior police officer said: “The photographs of the vehicles are taken as a document to register a case and also the vehicles seized. All officers are on rounds in their jurisdiction to prevent any untoward incident.”

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal asked the deputy commissioners, joint commissioners, and additional commissioners to stagger timing and ensure that there was adequate presence of senior officers in the field.