Drones put to novel use: help enforce lockdown in bylanes

The police have deployed drones fitted with public addres systems, advising people not to venture out from their houses.

In the past, the police have used drones for patrolling, surveillance of rallies and meetings, among others.

Now the drones have come in handy to enforce curfew in lanes and bylanes, in various parts of the city.

For surveillance

Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Prem Anand Sinha and Deputy Commissioner of Police G. Dharamarajan, with assistance of a few technicians, deployed the drones fitted with public address systems.

On Friday, the drones were used in Pudupet, Chepauk, Egmore, Chintadripet and other areas.

“The drones have come in handy, especially in surveillance. Since it is a flying object with the public address system, it attracts people and makes them listen and obey curfew orders. Besides, we are also using autos fitted public address systems,” said an officer.

Drones are handy tools to spot people wandering on narrow lanes and warn such persons to stay indoors, the officer said.

Despite a curfew being in place, people were spotted on streets for frivolous reasons. The city police booked 399 cases from Thursday night till Friday morning.