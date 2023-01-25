Drones banned during Republic Day celebrations in Vellore, nearby districts

January 25, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VELLORE

Drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles have been banned in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts on January 26 in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

Around 5,000 police personnel, including anti-sabotage check teams have been deployed in these districts to prevent any untoward incident during the celebrations. The police said they had identified 220 vulnerable spots where additional police check-posts have been established to check drunken driving, over-speeding and other violations. “We have intensified vehicle checks at 58 vulnerable spots in the district,” S. Rajesh Kannan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Vellore, told The Hindu. Around 1,200 police personnel have been deployed in the district, covering key towns like Katpadi, Vellore, Gudiyatham and Pernambut. Besides, 60 bike patrolling teams will also be pressed into service. Vehicular movement at the check-posts bordering Tirupattur and Chittoor districts have come under intense surveillance. At present, Vellore has six check-posts -- Christinapet, Serkadu, Paththalapalli, Paradarami, Sainagunta and Ponnai (Madhanakuppam) connecting Tirupattur, Ranipet and Tiruvannamalai with the district.

Around 750 police personnel will be deployed on national highways, key intersections and crowded areas in Ranipet. Highway patrol teams will monitor vehicles on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, Kaveripakkam-Arakkonam Road, Ocheri-Arakkonam Road, Walajapet-Chittoor Road.

More police have been deployed in crowded areas and tourist spots like Yelagiri Hills, Jolarpet, Ambur and Vaniyambadi towns in Tirupattur. Likewise, more police have been deployed to regulate traffic in Tiruvannamalai as devotees rush to Arunachaleswarar temple as expected.