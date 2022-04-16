The Greater Chennai Corporation hopes begin construction of new toilets in May and complete it within three months. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

April 16, 2022 03:50 IST

A public toilet to be available every 500 metres along the arterial roads and bus routes

The Greater Chennai Corporation will launch a drone survey to identify new locations for modern public toilets in the city.

Under the new proposal, a public toilet will be available every 500 metres along the arterial roads and bus routes in the city. The civic body has identified 84 locations for building the new toilets in the city based on the announcement made by Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru recently.

As many as 252 toilets will be built in Royapuram and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zone and Marina Beach in the city. Marina beach is expected to get new toilets at 11 new locations. The Corporation will get NoC from the Highways and CMDA to develop new toilets along major arterial roads.

Stretches such as Anna Salai and Poonamallee High Road will get new toilets every 500 metres, civic officials said. Private agencies will develop clean toilet buildings integrated with commercial units, including coffee shops at 50 locations in areas such as Pondy Bazar in T. Nagar and OMR. Work is under way, the officials added.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the civic body has finalised design of the toilets and given the go-ahead. “The zones have already called tenders for the toilets and urinals,” he said.

The work on the construction of new toilets will begin in May and will be completed in three months. In north Chennai region, 268 toilet seats and 221 urinals would be provided at 107 locations. Tenders have been called for setting up 84 seats and 80 urinals.

Tenders have been called for 268 seats out of 385 seats at 148 locations in central Chennai. Teynampet zone will get the largest number of toilets at 37 locations in central Chennai. In south Chennai, 111 locations have been identified for the modern toilets and tenders have been called for 244 seats and 170 urinals. Adyar zone in the southern region will get new toilets at 46 locations, the largest number among the five southern zones.