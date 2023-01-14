ADVERTISEMENT

Drone surveillance units for Marina, Elliot beaches soon

January 14, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal inaugurates watchtower and CCTV surveillance at Elliot’s Beach, checks on the solar-powered outposts on the Marina beach

The Hindu Bureau

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal inaugurating a police outpost at the Marina beach in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Saturday said a drone surveillance unit will be established on the Marina and Elliot’s beaches. 

Mr. Jiwal and the Additional Commissioner of Police, South, Prem Anand Sinha, on Saturday inspected security arrangements on the beaches as many people were expected to gather during Pongal holidays. 

Mr. Jiwal said that efforts were on to improve surveillance on the beaches. After the introduction of the Life Saving Unit on the Marina, the cases of drowning had come down. “We are going to launch a drone police unit and trials are on. The unit may be helpful in monitoring the movement around the entire stretches of beaches round the clock,” he said. 

The Commissioner inaugurated a watchtower on Elliot’s Beach and 28 CCTV cameras covering the parking lot.

Mr. Jiwal inspected four solar-powered outposts on the Marina beach and distributed reflector jackets to police personnel patrolling the beach. These solar-powered outposts will respond quickly to distress calls such as children missing or any case of mobile phone or chain snatching. 

Mr. Jiwal said security had been stepped up at railway stations and bus stations in anticipation of the holiday rush. Over 600 police personnel had been deployed at CMBT, Koyambedu.

“We have chalked out a special scheme for Kanum Pongal and the Marina Life Saving Unit is going to watch it to prevent people from venturing into water. Over 1,500 police personnel will be deployed at the Marina. We will watch through drones on a trial basis,” said Mr. Jiwal.

