Drone cameras, other unmanned aerial vehicles banned for five days in Chennai

June 17, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Third Sustainable Finance Working Group (SFWG) meeting of G-20 will be held at Mamallapuram from June 19 to 21 and foreign dignitaries are likely to visit the city and Mamallapuram.

The Greater Chennai Police said in view of this and for security reasons, the areas around the place of stay or visit and the routes to be traversed by the foreign dignitaries in the Greater Chennai Police limits have been declared as “red zone” and flying of drone cameras and other unmanned aerial vehicles have been banned for five days from Sunday to Thursday.