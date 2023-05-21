Driving instructor murdered in Ayanavaram

May 21, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 26-year-old car driving instructor of Ayanavaram was murdered by a gang on Saturday night.

The Secretariat Colony police have detained the prime suspect and are searching for six others in connection with the murder.

A senior police official said the victim, R. Karuna, a resident of Kuttiappan Street of the Secretariat Colony, was going to his sister’s house in the same locality when a seven-member gang, led by Yona, attacked him with a huge stone killing him on the spot and fled the scene.

The police sent the body to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. During investigation, the police identified the prime suspect as Yona who wanted to avenge a leg injury caused by Karuna and his friends last November during a scuffle in a funeral procession. Karuna, who was arrested in connection with the attack, was released on bail in March.