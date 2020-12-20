Driverless trains for phase II Chennai Metro project

When all three corridors are opened, six-coach trains will be deployed

Chennai Metro Rail will get its first driverless trains in three years for phase II. Unlike phase I, wherein the trains have four coaches, the phase II trains will initially have three coaches, and six coaches at a later stage. A three-coach train can accommodate 975 persons.

Chennai Metro Rail has floated tenders for the design, manufacture, testing and commissioning of trains for a section of the project — the 26 km stretch from Light House to Poonamallee. Phase II also has two other corridors: Madhavaram-SIPCOT and Madhavaram- Shollinganallur.

The first portion of the Light House-Poonamallee stretch — Poonamallee-Power House — has been planned to be opened in early 2025. The trains are likely to arrive by 2023.

Thereafter, they will be tested and trials will start. One contract has already been awarded for starting construction of the Porur-Power House stretch. The contract for the stretch between Porur and Poonamallee will be awarded in a few weeks.

According to the detailed project report of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, these trains will run at a maximum speed of 80 kmph.

By 2025, 23 three-coach trains will be needed to start operations.

When all the three corridors are opened and the number of passengers increases, six-coach trains will be deployed.

As the first class has been scrapped in phase I itself, there will be no first class in phase II either. But there will be a facility for the women’s section alone, an official said.