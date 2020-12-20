Driverless trains for phase II Chennai Metro project

Chennai Metro Rail will get its first driverless trains in three years for phase II. Unlike phase I, wherein the trains have four coaches, the phase II trains will initially have three coaches, and six coaches at a later stage. A three-coach train can accommodate 975 persons.
Chennai Metro Rail has floated tenders for the design, manufacture, testing and commissioning of trains for a section of the project — the 26 km stretch from Light House to Poonamallee. Phase II also has two other corridors: Madhavaram-SIPCOT and Madhavaram- Shollinganallur.
The first portion of the Light House-Poonamallee stretch — Poonamallee-Power House — has been planned to be opened in early 2025. The trains are likely to arrive by 2023.
Thereafter, they will be tested and trials will start. One contract has already been awarded for starting construction of the Porur-Power House stretch. The contract for the stretch between Porur and Poonamallee will be awarded in a few weeks.
According to the detailed project report of Chennai Metro Rail Limited, these trains will run at a maximum speed of 80 kmph.
By 2025, 23 three-coach trains will be needed to start operations.
When all the three corridors are opened and the number of passengers increases, six-coach trains will be deployed.
As the first class has been scrapped in phase I itself, there will be no first class in phase II either. But there will be a facility for the women’s section alone, an official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath