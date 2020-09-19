Driver, woman held for robbing auto passenger

The Sankar Nagar police on Saturday arrested an autorickshaw driver and a 23-year-old woman who robbed another woman of gold chain in a moving share auto.
Savithri, 45, of Tiruvalluvar Nagar in Pammal, is a teacher at a government school in Urapakkam. On Friday, she was travelling in a share autorickshaw from Pammal to Pallavaram. On Pammal Main Road, a woman passenger snatched the 7.5 sovereign gold chain from Ms. Savithri. When Ms. Savithri fought back, the woman assaulted and kicked her out of the moving vehicle. Passersby on bikes chased the auto and stopped it near Pallavaram. The public thrashed the driver and the woman before handing them over to Shankar Nagar police.
The names of the suspects were given as Rosemary, 23, of Pammal, and Prasanth, 26, of Mangadu, the auto driver.
