Driver training simulator inaugurated in the city

An advanced driver training simulator centre was inaugurated at the Automobile Association of Southern India (AASI) centre in the city on Friday.

G. Chandramohan, Governor, Rotary Club International District 3232, launched the centre and the driver training simulator.

Inaugurating the simulator, he said thousands of youngsters who are Rotaract members would be involved in spreading the message for taking simulator training in colleges and among their friends.

D.V. Vinod Gopal, Managing Director, Red Chariots Technologies, said the indigenously built Advanced Driving Simulator used virtual reality with a 360-degree viewing experience to give a real-time driving feel.

The technology, built in-house, took more than three years to implement, he added.

Cost effective

Talking about its features, Mr. Gopal said the simulator occupied less space than the foreign-made simulator.

It would help drivers enhance their driving skills through the specialised training module and also adhere to road etiquette.

The driver training simulator centre would provide free training to 200 ambulance drivers.

T. Sadasivam, chairman, AASI, sought the help of the Rotary Club, known for initiating social welfare projects, in road safety campaigns.