Driver of luxury car held for causing death of TV journalist in road accident

Two days after O. Pratheep Kumar, 39, a television journalist who was working part-time as a bike taxi rider, was killed in a road accident, the driver of the luxury car, which had rammed the motorcycle, was arrested by the police on Friday. Confirming the arrest of V. Selvakumar, 20, of Velappanchavadi, an officer attached to the Koyambedu Traffic Investigation Police said the accused was related to the car’s owner.

In the early hours of Wednesday (November 20, 2024), when Pratheep Kumar was riding his bike on Tambaram-Maduravoyal Bypass Road, the car rammed the two-wheeler. In the impact, Pratheep Kumar was thrown off the bike and killed. The police said the car stopped owing to a burst tyre, and the driver fled the scene.

Investigation revealed that the vehicle was registered in the name of Madras Concrete Products in Kundrathur, which is owned by one Saravanan. The police initially said the car was driven by one Murali. However, Selvakumar surrendered on Friday and gave a statement that he was behind the wheel when the accident occurred.

After his surrender, Selvakumar was arrested on charges under Sections 106 (Causing Death by Negligence) and 281 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The police said he would be remanded after interrogation. Investigation is on.

Pratheep Kumar hailed from Nagari in Andhra Pradesh and lived with his family in Pondy Bazaar. He is survived by his wife P. Manju, 34, and a five-year-old daughter.

