ADVERTISEMENT

Driver of a bank manager held

Published - May 18, 2024 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Bank Fraud Investigation Wing of Central Crime Branch(CCB) has arrested a driver of a private bank manager for allegedly abetting the latter to misappropriate funds of customers to the tune of ₹12 crore.

Police said that Patrick Hopman was a branch manager of Indira Nagar, YES Bank Limited. He has been absconding and the CCB had issued a red corner notice. Meanwhile, the police arrested B. Robert, 35, who was the driver of Patrick.. According to police, Patrick had illegally transferred ₹3.70 crore to Robert’s account and thereafter misappropriated. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US