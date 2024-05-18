Driver of a bank manager held

The Bank Fraud Investigation Wing of Central Crime Branch(CCB) has arrested a driver of a private bank manager for allegedly abetting the latter to misappropriate funds of customers to the tune of ₹12 crore.

Police said that Patrick Hopman was a branch manager of Indira Nagar, YES Bank Limited. He has been absconding and the CCB had issued a red corner notice. Meanwhile, the police arrested B. Robert, 35, who was the driver of Patrick.. According to police, Patrick had illegally transferred ₹3.70 crore to Robert’s account and thereafter misappropriated. Further investigation is on.