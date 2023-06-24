ADVERTISEMENT

Driver dies after car hits tree near Raj Bhavan in Chennai

June 24, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - Chennai

The deceased was identified as S. Vishnu Ram, 32, a native of Coimbatore.

R. Sivaraman

A 32-year-old driver died after the car which he was driving hit a tree in the early hours of Friday, June 23, 2023, near Raj Bhavan.

A passenger who was travelling in the car was injured. The deceased was identified as S. Vishnu Ram, 32, a native of Coimbatore.

The police said he had picked up T. Dilipan, 32, also from Coimbatore and reached the city in the early hours of Friday, June 22, 2023. Around 4 a.m., while Vishnu Ram was driving the car on the Taluk Office Road near Raj Bhavan, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On receiving information from passersby, the police rushed the two to Government Royapettah Hospital. Vishnu Ram was declared dead on arrival and Dilipan is undergoing treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US