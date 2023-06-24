HamberMenu
Driver dies after car hits tree near Raj Bhavan in Chennai

The deceased was identified as S. Vishnu Ram, 32, a native of Coimbatore.

June 24, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - Chennai

R. Sivaraman

A 32-year-old driver died after the car which he was driving hit a tree in the early hours of Friday, June 23, 2023, near Raj Bhavan.

A passenger who was travelling in the car was injured. The deceased was identified as S. Vishnu Ram, 32, a native of Coimbatore.

The police said he had picked up T. Dilipan, 32, also from Coimbatore and reached the city in the early hours of Friday, June 22, 2023. Around 4 a.m., while Vishnu Ram was driving the car on the Taluk Office Road near Raj Bhavan, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit a roadside tree.

On receiving information from passersby, the police rushed the two to Government Royapettah Hospital. Vishnu Ram was declared dead on arrival and Dilipan is undergoing treatment.

