Chennai

Driver arrested for posing as commercial tax officer

The Pondy Bazaar police have arrested a 46-year-old accused who allegedly cheated a businessman by posing as an officer of Commercial Taxes department and demanding ₹25 lakh bribe.

The police said P. Velu, 46, a driver with the Commercial Taxes department, posed as an officer of the department a few months ago and called up D. Nehru, 48, of Kolathur, who ran wholesale business. Velu told Mr. Nehru that he had evaded ₹4 crore GST and demanded ₹25 lakh from him to avoid legal proceedings.

On Monday, the accused asked him to come with the money and meet him. On suspicion, Mr. Nehru complained to the police. The police arrested Velu on Tuesday.

