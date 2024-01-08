Drive to remove encroachments to resume after the monsoon

January 08, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The drive to remove encroachments along waterways in the city is set to resume after the northeast monsoon.

After the monsoon in 2022, the drive to remove encroachments was expected to be taken up along waterways such as the Adyar and Cooum. In 2023, the Chennai Corporation, Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust and Chennai District Administration were unable to remove 3,925 encroachments along the Adyar river owing to opposition from residents. “Residents are unwilling to move. There is resistance,” said an official. Most of the encroachments have been identified in areas such as Saidapet, Kotturpuram and Jafferkhanpet along the banks of the Adyar.

Chennai Corporation ward 173 councillor D.Subashini said the officials have informed that biometric enumeration of residents along the Buckingham Canal will start in February. More than 1,500 encroachments have been identified in Kotturpuram along the Buckingham Canal in the ward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after biometric enumeration along the Adyar, the civic body has been unable to remove encroachments in many areas. Chennai Corporation officials said residents of Annai Sathya Nagar in the ward along the Adyar river were willing to accept resettlement. Last year, the civic body resettled residents from some of the 455 encroachments in Kanu Nagar along Adyar river to Perumbakkam. However, 219 encroachments have not been removed ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon in 2023. A total of 4,938 encroachments along the Adyar river in Chennai Corporation zones have been removed so far.

Residents have resisted the move to resettle 139 encroachments in Jothi Ramalingam Nagar in Jafferkhanpet, 142 in Saidapet, 280 in Surya Nagar in Kotturpuram and 1,300 encroachments in Mallipoonagar in Kotturpuram, said an official of Chennai Corporation. Along the Cooum River, 13,233 encroachments have been removed. At least 288 encroachments in areas such as Kathiravan Colony and Gajalakshmi Nagar in Anna Nagar zone along the Cooum River have not been cleared because of court cases, said an official.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.